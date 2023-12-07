Luxury watch shop TAG Heuer opens in Liverpool city centre - and it's the UK's largest
It is the largest TAG Heuer boutique in the UK.
A brand-new luxury watch and jewellery shop has opened in Liverpool city centre.
Well-known jewellery retailer, David M Robinson (DMR), has opened the new 3,600 sq ft boutique at Liverpool ONE, in partnership with TAG Heuer. Located on South John Street, the store marks the first partnership of its kind and is the largest TAG Heuer boutique in the UK.
TAG Heuer joins the recently upsized jewellery and Rolex flagship store, and its dedicated OMEGA boutique on South John Street.
Fitted out in TAG Heuer’s signature blue, the store has been designed to showcase its exclusive range of timepieces, featuring wood and steel accents in keeping with the brand’s contemporary aesthetic.
The boutique features a private luxury lounge and bar, alongside a wall-mounted, 3D Porsche sculpture showcasing the long-lasting partnership between the iconic brands. Created by local artist, Jessica Slack, the sculpture incorporates her trademark vibrant colourways and unique style.