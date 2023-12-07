It is the largest TAG Heuer boutique in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand-new luxury watch and jewellery shop has opened in Liverpool city centre.

Well-known jewellery retailer, David M Robinson (DMR), has opened the new 3,600 sq ft boutique at Liverpool ONE, in partnership with TAG Heuer. Located on South John Street, the store marks the first partnership of its kind and is the largest TAG Heuer boutique in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TAG Heuer joins the recently upsized jewellery and Rolex flagship store, and its dedicated OMEGA boutique on South John Street.

Fitted out in TAG Heuer’s signature blue, the store has been designed to showcase its exclusive range of timepieces, featuring wood and steel accents in keeping with the brand’s contemporary aesthetic.