Lytham Festival confirms 2026 dates and teases 'amazing' line-up for 15th anniversary

Lytham Festival organisers have officially confirmed the dates for next year’s 15th anniversary celebration — and fans can expect an “amazing line-up” to mark the milestone.

The North West’s largest live music event will return to Lytham Green for five nights of world-class performances from Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, July 5, 2026.

This year’s festival delivered another unforgettable week of music, with global superstar Stevie Wonder opening the event on Thursday night.

Lytham Festival organisers have officially confirmed the dates for next year’s 15th anniversary celebration | Neil Cross

The weekend continued with a headline set from Justin Timberlake on Saturday, followed by a spectacular double bill on Sunday featuring Scottish rock legends Simple Minds and Texas.

However, Friday’s anticipated headline performance by Alanis Morissette was cancelled due to bad weather conditions, including forecasted winds of up to 40mph.

Organisers made the decision in consultation with police and on-site safety teams after fans had already entered the arena.

Special guests across the weekend included Corinne Bailey Rae, Jess Glynne, Dagny and Cast.

Sunday night also featured a heartfelt tribute to Mike Peters of The Alarm, who tragically passed away in April.

In an emotional moment, Mike’s wife Jules Peters paid tribute on stage before introducing their son Evan, who performed three songs in memory of his father.

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor reflected on the week, saying: “What a week. Once again we’ve have had the honour of welcoming incredible artists to our stage on Lytham Green.

“Sadly, our Thursday night headlining show with Alanis Morissette had to be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions but thankfully the weather improved for Saturday and Sunday and we have enjoyed three huge sold out nights.

“Plans are already well underway for 2026. It’s going to be a very special year for us as we celebrate the 15th anniversary of Lytham Festival and we look forward to revealing more details and the amazing line-up we have planned very soon.”