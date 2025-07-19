34 magical parks and green spaces on the Wirral have received a coveted Green Flag Award.
The award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 29 years ago and has been handed to dozens of Merseyside parks throughout the years.
2,250 parks and green spaces across the UK have reached the high standards required to receive the award in 2025 – more than ever recorded before - including world-famous city parks and small, local green spaces.
Take a look at the wonderful Wirral winners below.
