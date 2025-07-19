34 magical Wirral parks and green spaces with coveted Green Flag Awards

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the beauty and prestige of Wirral parks with their recent Green Flag Awards, recognising them as some of the best green spaces.

34 magical parks and green spaces on the Wirral have received a coveted Green Flag Award.

The award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 29 years ago and has been handed to dozens of Merseyside parks throughout the years.

- 22 beautiful parks in Liverpool and Knowsley with coveted Green Flag Awards

2,250 parks and green spaces across the UK have reached the high standards required to receive the award in 2025 – more than ever recorded before - including world-famous city parks and small, local green spaces.

Take a look at the wonderful Wirral winners below.

Ashton Park - Green Flag Award.

1. Ashton Park, West Kirby

Ashton Park - Green Flag Award. | Adie Jackson

Bidston Hill - Green Flag Award.

2. Bidston Hill, Wirral

Bidston Hill - Green Flag Award. | Mark Warren 1973, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Birkenhead Park - Green Flag Award and Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

3. Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead

Birkenhead Park - Green Flag Award and Green Heritage Site Accreditation. | Emma Dukes

Brotherton Park and Dibbinsdale Local Nature Reserve - Green Flag Award.

4. Brotherton Park and Dibbinsdale Local Nature Reserve, Wirral

Brotherton Park and Dibbinsdale Local Nature Reserve - Green Flag Award. | Ej.culley, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Green spacesNewsletterLiverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice