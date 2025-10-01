Major change for people heading to tips across Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral, Halton and Knowsley
Liverpool City Region’s waste recycling centres are set to switch from summer opening hours to winter hours from today (October 1).
All 16 Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) in the Liverpool City Region, are operated by Veolia on behalf of Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA). The Centres provide a popular service for residents and can become extremely busy at peak times so visits should be planned carefully.
Previously explaining the change in opening times, Lesley Worswick, chief executive of MRWA, said: “We shorten the hours over the winter to coincide with the darker nights over the forthcoming months.
“The recycling centres accept a range of household materials for recycling, from batteries, cans and cardboard, through to garden clippings, glass bottles, wood, and white goods. They also accept lesser-known items such as food and drink cartons, clothes, hard plastics and electrical items.”
Liverpool Recycling Centres
Old Swan Household Waste Recycling Centre, Cheadle Avenue, Liverpool L13 3AF
Otterspool Household Waste Recycling Centre, Jericho Lane, Aigburth, Liverpool L17 5AR
Sefton Recycling Centres
Formby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Altcar Road, Formby L37 8DL
Sefton Meadows Household Waste Recycling Centre, Sefton Lane, Maghull L31 8BX
South Sefton Household Waste Recycling Centre, Irlam Road, Bootle L20 4AE
Southport Household Waste Recycling Centre, Foul Lane, Southport PR9 7RG
St Helens Recycling Centres
Newton-le-Willows Household Waste Recycling Centre, Junction Lane, Newton-le-Willows WA12 8DN
Ravenhead Household Waste Recycling Centre, Burtonhead Road, St Helens WA9 5EA
Rainhill Household Waste Recycling Centre, Tasker Terrace, Rainhill L35 4NX
Wirral Recycling Centres
Bidston Household Waste Recycling Centre, Wallasey Bridge Road, Wirral CH41 1EB
Clatterbridge Household Waste Recycling Centre, Mount Road, Bebington, Wirral CH63 4JZ
West Kirby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Greenbank Road, Wirral CH48 5HR
Halton Recycling Centres
Johnsons Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre, Johnson’s Lane, Widnes, WA8 0SJ
Picow Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre, Picow Farm Road, Runcorn, WA7 4UD
Knowsley Recycling Centres
Huyton Household Waste Recycling Centre, Wilson Road, Huyton L36 6AD
Kirkby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Depot Road, Kirkby L33 7UZ
The new opening times for all these centres are: April 1 to September 30 – 8.00am to 8.00pm and then they change for the winter months. Starting today (October 1), the new opening hours are: October 1 to March 31 – 8.00am to 5.00pm.