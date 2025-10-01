A major change has been introduced for people planning to visit one of the region’s 16 recycling centres in the next six months.

Liverpool City Region’s waste recycling centres are set to switch from summer opening hours to winter hours from today (October 1).

All 16 Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) in the Liverpool City Region, are operated by Veolia on behalf of Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA). The Centres provide a popular service for residents and can become extremely busy at peak times so visits should be planned carefully.

Local democracy reporter Elliot Jessett working a shift Huyton Household Waste Recycling Centre | Liverpool Echo/LDRS

Previously explaining the change in opening times, Lesley Worswick, chief executive of MRWA, said: “We shorten the hours over the winter to coincide with the darker nights over the forthcoming months.

“The recycling centres accept a range of household materials for recycling, from batteries, cans and cardboard, through to garden clippings, glass bottles, wood, and white goods. They also accept lesser-known items such as food and drink cartons, clothes, hard plastics and electrical items.”

Liverpool Recycling Centres

Old Swan Household Waste Recycling Centre, Cheadle Avenue, Liverpool L13 3AF

Otterspool Household Waste Recycling Centre, Jericho Lane, Aigburth, Liverpool L17 5AR

Sefton Recycling Centres

Formby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Altcar Road, Formby L37 8DL

Sefton Meadows Household Waste Recycling Centre, Sefton Lane, Maghull L31 8BX

South Sefton Household Waste Recycling Centre, Irlam Road, Bootle L20 4AE

Southport Household Waste Recycling Centre, Foul Lane, Southport PR9 7RG

St Helens Recycling Centres

Newton-le-Willows Household Waste Recycling Centre, Junction Lane, Newton-le-Willows WA12 8DN

Ravenhead Household Waste Recycling Centre, Burtonhead Road, St Helens WA9 5EA

Rainhill Household Waste Recycling Centre, Tasker Terrace, Rainhill L35 4NX

Wirral Recycling Centres

Bidston Household Waste Recycling Centre, Wallasey Bridge Road, Wirral CH41 1EB

Clatterbridge Household Waste Recycling Centre, Mount Road, Bebington, Wirral CH63 4JZ

West Kirby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Greenbank Road, Wirral CH48 5HR

Halton Recycling Centres

Johnsons Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre, Johnson’s Lane, Widnes, WA8 0SJ

Picow Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre, Picow Farm Road, Runcorn, WA7 4UD

Knowsley Recycling Centres

Huyton Household Waste Recycling Centre, Wilson Road, Huyton L36 6AD

Kirkby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Depot Road, Kirkby L33 7UZ

The new opening times for all these centres are: April 1 to September 30 – 8.00am to 8.00pm and then they change for the winter months. Starting today (October 1), the new opening hours are: October 1 to March 31 – 8.00am to 5.00pm.