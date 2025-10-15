Thousands of new homes, hotel rooms and a 25,000 sqft destination arena have moved a huge step closer to being developed on Liverpool’s historic waterfront.

In agreeing to move ahead with the sale of land at Great Howard Street, the city council has taken a massive leap towards the development of high-rise buildings and mixed-use facilities on the edge of the city centre.

The scheme at King Edward Triangle is viewed as a pivotal link between Liverpool Waters and Liverpool’s Central Business District and the city centre. A number of businesses currently operate in the triangle but Peel – which previously owned the land as part of its Liverpool Waters project – sold it to KEIE Limited last April, after Liverpool Council agreed to a £1.5m deal to lift a covenant on the Gibraltar Row site and enable the construction of skyscrapers.

The King Edward Triangle scheme could be the biggest development since Liverpool ONE | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The local authority’s cabinet this evening agreed to sign off on the sale of land at Great Howard Street, which involves land within the site of the proposed King Edward Triangle development to KEIE, which owns the balance of the freehold in the development site. The King Edward Triangle project could lead to nearly 3,000 homes and 400 hotel rooms being created on land close to The Strand.

Alongside this, a major new 25,000 sq ft events arena could also take shape in the coming years. Cllr Nick Small, cabinet member for growth and economy, said the scheme was “probably the most significant thing we’ve done in this city since Liverpool ONE.”

He described the project as a “very exciting proposition” and added: “This is really ambitious and will be a different level of development in Liverpool.”

KEIE Limited, part of the TJ Morris group which owns Home Bargains, is working with Hugh Frost, whose Beetham Organisation built the 40-floor West Tower in the city centre, on the project. Those behind the proposals have promised to include the city’s first five-star hotel as part of a 60-storey tower that is set to be Liverpool’s tallest building. Liverpool does not currently have a hotel rated as five-star by AA’s industry recognised ratings.

A planning application was submitted in June for a 28-storey, 255-unit building to form part of the development. The expectation is it will be ruled on this autumn.

Four blocks of buildings on Roberts Street, and at 1 Greenock Street, 11 -14 Waterloo Road (the former Greek restaurant) and the martial arts building adjacent to the former King Edward pub site will all be demolished if permission is granted.

The wider King Edward project is currently anticipated to deliver a mixed use development of around 2,750 new homes, a mix of more than 400 four and five-star hotel rooms, an up to 25,000sq.ft destination arena, c200,000sq.ft Grade A office space, c250,000sq.ft commercial leisure, retail, and food and beverage, up to 1,800,000sq.ft covered parking and servicing knitted together by over 400,000sq.ft public realm.

Concerns were raised about the scheme by former Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Richard Kemp. He said: “While being fine in principle has elements that need to be safeguarded to ensure that it meets our housing policies and the wider housing needs of the city as a whole.

“These concerns relate solely to the housing element. There is, as yet, too little available in the public space for us to understand the ramifications of the commercial areas.”