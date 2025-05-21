Merseyrail services face major delays and cancellations due to a welfare incident at Capenhurst

There is major disruption on the Merseyrail network this morning, with services on the Ellesmere Port and Chester lines facing “cancellations, delays or alterations.”

Merseyrail said the disruption is due to a “welfare incident at Capenhurst” and is expected until 9.00am.

The 7.47am train from Liverpool Central to Chester was cancelled, and the 8.24am service has also been cancelled. Some trains are running but are delayed by up to 15 minutes. The 8.31am service from Chester has been cancelled

On the Ellesmere Port line, the 8.42am from Liverpool Central has been cancelled. Services to Liverpool are running a few minutes behind.

