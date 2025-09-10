LDRS

A major road network in Merseyside is set to undergo six months of roadworks as part of an overhaul of the area’s transport system.

Sefton Council is carrying out roadworks in multiple locations around Southport as part of the Southport Eastern Access Improvement scheme. The Southport Eastern Access Improvement Scheme is a Sefton Council project, funded by the Liverpool City Region, to improve transport links and infrastructure on the eastern approaches to Southport.

The £16.8 million scheme focuses on upgrading junctions and creating active travel routes for walking and cycling along key roads. Phase one of works to Sussex Road Junction and Bispham Road Junction started on March 3 and is scheduled for completion in December this year.

Sefton Council confirmed there will be several footway and road closures – at various times – as the works progress. Motorists should expect some delays to journey times as a result. The local authority provided a brief summary of all the roads in Sefton which will be impacted are outlined below:

Norwood Road/Avenue, Tithebarn Road and Bispham Road junction (August 2025 – December 2025) – Works begin on the Norwood Road/Avenue, Tithebarn Road and Bispham Road junction late August 2025.

When these works occur, movement from Norwood Road/Avenue in and out of Bispham Road and Tithebarn Road will be prohibited at times due to the roads being closed. Norwood Road/Avenue (August 2025 – December 2025) – During off peak travel times, 9am to 3:30pm there will be temporary traffic lights in place on Norwood Road/Avenue.

Additionally, information available on Sefton Council’s online ‘Roads and Street works’ portal, details junction improvement including footway and drainage works. This part of the project is scheduled to be completed on March 12, 2026 and delays are expected for motorists using that route.

This phase will also impact Norwood Avenue which will be subject to kerb line and drainage realignment as part of the Southport Eastern Approaches scheme. Again, delays are expected for motorists with works to be completed by March 12, 2026.

Tithebarn Road will be completely closed as construction started on junction improvement including footway and drainage works. This project is planned to be finished by February 27, 2026.

Whilst residents and visitors to the borough were also warned the road closures will lead to some disruption to bus services.

Sefton’s local authority said on its website: “The council recognise that a scheme of this nature and size may cause disruption for some and would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause you and will endeavour to complete these works as soon as practical.”