Man, 25, who died following car crash on Speke Boulevard was up and coming chef

The driver was travelling back from seeing his family on Mother’s Day.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 06:58 GMT

A 25-year-old man who died following a car crash on Speke Boulevard late on Sunday night has been named as Oliver Fitchett.

The Art School chef had been travelling back from celebrating Mother’s Day with his family when his blue Ford Focus collided with a black Mercedes car.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Higher Road, on the A561, at around 11.40pm but Oliver, the driver of the Ford, was confirmed dead. Another man was taken to hospital but was discharged after being treated for a minor facial injury.

The road was closed while investigations were conducted. Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Detective Sergeant Amy Murray said: "An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision on Speke Boulevard last night, and our thoughts and condolences are very much with the family.

"The next of kin of the driver has been informed and is being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers. Road closures remain in place and are likely to remain for several hours so please find an alternative route.

"We would ask any drivers in the area who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward. Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened."

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting reference 23000224531 of Sunday 19 March.

