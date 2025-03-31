Man, 84, who was attacked by an XL Bully in Warrington dies
The 84-year-old Warrington man sustained serious injuries following the incident on Bardsley Avenue in Dallam, which occurred while he was walking home on Monday, February 24.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We are sad to confirm that a 84-year-old man who was attacked by an XL Bully in Warrington has now died.
“This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.
“The victim has fought so hard since the attack but sadly his injuries were too much, and despite the best efforts of the specialist medical teams who have supported him since the attack, he has now passed away.”
They added: “To endure such pain and anguish at the hands of an animal is unimaginable, and we cannot begin to comprehend the distress that his family are currently suffering following such an horrific incident.
“Nobody should have to go through what they have experienced, and our specialist officers are providing them with the support they need at this truly awful time.”
Following the incident a 30-year-old man from Warrington was charged one count of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing serious injury and 2 counts of possession or custody a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully.
