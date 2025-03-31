Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pensioner has sadly died after an XL Bully attack.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 84-year-old Warrington man sustained serious injuries following the incident on Bardsley Avenue in Dallam, which occurred while he was walking home on Monday, February 24.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We are sad to confirm that a 84-year-old man who was attacked by an XL Bully in Warrington has now died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 84-year-old man from Warrington has died after an XL Bully attack. | GMP

“This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.

“The victim has fought so hard since the attack but sadly his injuries were too much, and despite the best efforts of the specialist medical teams who have supported him since the attack, he has now passed away.”

They added: “To endure such pain and anguish at the hands of an animal is unimaginable, and we cannot begin to comprehend the distress that his family are currently suffering following such an horrific incident.

“Nobody should have to go through what they have experienced, and our specialist officers are providing them with the support they need at this truly awful time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 84-year-old Warrington man sustained serious injuries following the incident on Bardsley Avenue in Dallam, which occurred while he was walking home on Monday, February 24. | Google

Read More Woman discovered in the River Mersey last year named

Following the incident a 30-year-old man from Warrington was charged one count of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing serious injury and 2 counts of possession or custody a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully.

The Crown Prosecution Service has been informed of the victims’ death and will now determine if there are any changes to the charges.