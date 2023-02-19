Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder trial, fresh strike dates for NHS nurses, one star hygiene rating for Gino D’Acampo‘s restaurant.

🚨 A man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has appeared in court ahead of the murder trial. Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court for a pre-trial review on Friday.

Olivia was shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

Cashman is charged with the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was injured in the shooting. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Manchester. Cashman, who denies all the offences, spoke to confirm his name and could be seen taking notes.

Olivia‘s parents and other family members were in court, along with six members of the press. Judge Mrs Justice Yip remanded him in custody ahead of his trial, which will take place at Manchester Crown Court on March 6.

⭐ A restaurant owned by celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has been slapped with a poor hygiene rating. The Food Standards Agency said major improvements were needed at the venue at the INNSiDE Liverpool hotel on Old Hall Street. A spokesperson for Gino D’Acampo Hotels and Leisure said: “We’re extremely disappointed with this rating and have taken immediate action to address the points raised.”

