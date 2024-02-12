Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an XL Bully attack, which has left an eight-year-old boy with injuries described as 'life changing', a mother and son have today (Monday, February 12) appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called to Wadham Road in Bootle, just after 5.20pm on Saturday (February 10) after a report that a dog had bitten the child on the head in the communal area of flats.

Amanda Young, 49, and Lewis Young, 30, who are not related to the victim, both of Wadham Road, have been charged with being a person in charge of a dog, Snoop, an XL Bully, dangerously out of control and causing injury. The dog was seized by police officers after the incident and was put down later on Saturday with the agreement of the owner.

Lionel Cope, prosecuting, said that the boy was at the scene having gone round to see friends and had sustained 'incredibly serious life changing' injuries. Merseyside Police said he was taken to hospital for the treatment of serious head injuries, and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Both defendants, who appeared separately, chose not to enter a plea. District Judge James Hatton said the case was too serious to be dealt with by the Magistrates Court and sent it to the Crown Court where they are to appear on March 11.

A successful bail application was made by defence lawyer David Achille for self-employed Andrew Young and the prosecution did not oppose bail for his mother. They were both granted unconditional bail with a condition to attend St Anne Street police station three times a week.