Beachgoers enjoying the 22°C temperatures witnessed a BMW being driven at speed.

A man who was seen doing handbrake turns on Ainsdale beach while beachgoers where enjoying temperatures of up to 22°C on Sunday has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Witnesses reported seeing a BMW being driven at speed to Merseyside Police when officers attended the beach car park at around 4pm.

A 43-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, drug driving, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and using a motor vehicle on a road without a test certificate. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sefton local policing Inspector Graham Fisher said: "We want everyone to be able to enjoy the sunny weather and Merseyside’s beautiful coastlines, but in a safe and considerate manner. We know the actions of a few inconsiderate people can affect the wider community so please, as ever, think about others when you use the region’s beaches including how you drive, park, play music or dispose of your litter.

"We know that the vast majority of people are responsible and look out for each other. But anyone breaking the law or behaving in an antisocial manner will be dealt with robustly by our officers.