🚨 A man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Norris Green in February. The victim, John Newton, 81, sadly passed away in hospital the following day. Christopher Daly, 42, of Walton Village, has now been charged with: Causing death by dangerous driving; Using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance; Driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident; and Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

💰 Liverpool City Council has welcomed a multi-million-pound boost for its life sciences hub and one of the city's well-loved markets. Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, has announced a £31m investment package for Liverpool. The majority of the funding will be spent on the major development at Paddington Village, with up to £5m going towards an upgrade for Great Homer Street Market. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

