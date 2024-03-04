Man charged and named over hit-and-run death of 'beloved' grandad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after 81-year-old grandad John Newton was hit by a van in Norris Green, Liverpool, last month and died the following day in hospital.

The 'beloved dad' was struck by a silver Ford Transit which was travelling along Utting Avenue East after coming off the Broadway roundabout at around 6.30pm on Sunday February 25. The driver failed to stop following the collision.

Detectives have now charged Christopher Daly, 42, of Walton Village with a string of offences: Causing death by dangerous driving; Using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance; Driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident; and Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday 4 March. A 37-year-old man from Mossley Hill arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Keen runner John is thought to have been out exercising at the time of the hit and run. Emergency services attended the scene and he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He sadly passed away the following evening, on Monday February 26, after an urgent police appeal had helped trace his relatives.

John Newton died after being struck by a silver Ford Transit van the did not stop at the scene of the collision. Image: Family handout

In a tribute, John’s family said: “The family wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone that came to help our beloved Dad. John is missed by his whole family including children, grandchildren and the community we live in.

