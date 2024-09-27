Man charged in connection with fatal XL bully attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal XL bully attack which killed a 54-year-old man from Liverpool.
Ian Langley, originally from Merseyside, suffered severe neck injuries in an attack in Shiney Row, Sunderland, on October 3 last year and died in hospital shortly afterwards.
Shiney Row resident Michael Kennedy, 64, knew Mr Langley, who was known locally as ‘Scouse’, for more than 20 years and said: “He was a really nice lad, he came from Liverpool, he was a lovable rogue you might say.”
Mr Kennedy, who was speaking at the time of the attack, added: "He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble. He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog."
Northumbria Police have now charged Christopher Bell, 45, of De La Pole Avenue, Hull, with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
The dog was destroyed at the scene 'to ensure the safety of the public'. Mr Bell is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 18 October.
Det Ch Insp Jason Henry paid tribute to Mr Langley's family for their 'strength and patience' during the investigation.