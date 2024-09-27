Man charged in connection with fatal XL bully attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dog was destroyed following the attack on Ian Langley, who died in hospital from his injuries.

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal XL bully attack which killed a 54-year-old man from Liverpool.

Ian Langley, originally from Merseyside, suffered severe neck injuries in an attack in Shiney Row, Sunderland, on October 3 last year and died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Shiney Row resident Michael Kennedy, 64, knew Mr Langley, who was known locally as ‘Scouse’, for more than 20 years and said: “He was a really nice lad, he came from Liverpool, he was a lovable rogue you might say.”

Mr Kennedy, who was speaking at the time of the attack, added: "He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble. He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog."

Northumbria Police have now charged Christopher Bell, 45, of De La Pole Avenue, Hull, with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

A woman arrives with floral tributes after a 54-year-old man died after he was savaged by what police believe was an XL bully on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row | Sunderland

The dog was destroyed at the scene 'to ensure the safety of the public'. Mr Bell is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 18 October.

Det Ch Insp Jason Henry paid tribute to Mr Langley's family for their 'strength and patience' during the investigation.