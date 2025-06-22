Man charged after knife sighting report in Netherton

Man charged after knife incident in Netherton.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 24-year-old man has been charged after police responded to reports of a person seen carrying a knife in Netherton.

Two kitchen knives were recovered by police and a man has since been charged and will appear in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to Glovers Lane near St Jerome’s Way, shortly after 8am on Saturday [June 21] following reports that a man was allegedly spotted with a kitchen knife.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and detained a suspect. Two kitchen knives were recovered and have been sent for forensic examination.

Glovers Lane. | Google

Nathael Gebre Egziabhear of Browns Lane, Netherton has been charged with two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 23.

Detective Inspector John Holden from Merseyside Police said: “Our teams are committed year round to tackling knife crime and reducing the threat it poses to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through regular patrols, stop searches and targeted operations, we aim to disrupt those who choose to carry knives and take decisive action against offenders.”

Police continue to encourage residents to report any concerns around knife crime. Information can be passed on via the Merseyside Police website, social media channels, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 25000508542.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.