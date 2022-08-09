Both the man and woman in the video have now been tracked down and charged by police.

A man has been charged after a video of him and a woman caught having sex in Concert Square went viral last week.

Joe Firby, 23, from Gateshead, was tracked down by Northumbria Police, working on behalf of Merseyside Police, and taken into custody on Monday.

The woman in the video, Kelly Cousins, 35, from Bootle, was charged and banned from Liverpool city centre on Friday.

They have both been charged with outraging public decency and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 20.

The video of the pair having sex at Concert Square, went viral last week, with the woman involved believed to be an Only Fans star.

Concert Square is a bust area for nightlife in Liverpool. Image: Google

The incident prompted the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, to express her ‘extreme shock and concern’ regarding videos of public sexual activity in the city being shared on social media.

“This isn’t amusing – it’s disturbing, damaging and an illegal act,” she said in a statement on social media. “It also sets a dangerous precedent for the young women and men of our city.”

However, opinion in the city was split on the incident with some people in the comments suggesting city leaders should concentrate on issues ‘that can make a real difference’ such as knife crime and the state of the roads.

However, Merseyside Police confirmed they were taking the incident - and any others like it - very seriously.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This swift arrest shows that such behaviour simply will not be tolerated on Merseyside.