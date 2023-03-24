Police remain on the scene and a block of flats has been cordoned off.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Bootle in the early hours of Friday morning. Police officers were called to Balliol Road at around 12.50am following reports of a disturbance.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he sadly later died. A Post Mortem will take place later on Friday to determine the cause of his death. Police remain on the scene and a block of flats has been cordoned off.

A 38-year-old woman from Bootle was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to custody for questioning as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Sue Hinds said: "Initially this appears to be a domestic murder, but it is vital that we keep an open mind as to the exact circumstances. Specialist officers will be supporting the man’s family, and you will see officers in the area today to gather information."