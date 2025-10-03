A man has died following an industrial incident in Kirkdale.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8.50pm on Tuesday (September 30) it was reported that a man aged in his 50s had been seriously injured after a heavy object fell on him at a site off Glendower Street.

Emergency services attended the scene, but sadly he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyside Police said formal identification is yet to take place, but the man’s next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are providing them with support at this difficult time.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also injured during the incident and he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A man has died following an industrial incident in Kirkdale.

Merseyside Police said a joint investigation into the circumstances of this incident is being carried out by detectives and the Health and Safety Executive.

As part of initial inquiries, two men aged 32 and 34, as well as a 58-year-old woman, have all been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. They have been conditionally bailed as inquiries continue into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Natalie Charlesworth said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man as they continue to grieve at this tragic time.

“A joint investigation into the circumstances of this incident continues between Merseyside Police and the Health and Safety Executive.

"We are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and we are determined to get answers about what happened.

"If you have any information, please let us know as it could be vital to the ongoing investigation."

To provide information, you can call 101 or DM @MerPolCC on social media, quoting reference number 25000807085. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.