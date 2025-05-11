Man on roof in Blackpool as police and emergency services on scene

Police are responding to an emergency incident in Blackpool town centre | National World

A man ihas climbed onto the roof of a Blackpool town centre building with police negotatos on the scene and nearby road closed.

The building is understod to be the Hounfs Hill Centre.

Police have just released the following statement. They said; “We are currently responding to an incident in the Victoria Street area of Blackpool.

“Shortly after 6am this morning, our officers responded to a report of an assault in Blackpool, and a man was arrested.

“The man made off from our officers, before climbing onto the roof of a nearby building.

“Officers, including specialist negotiators are currently at the scene. Our immediate priority is the safety of the man and the public, and we therefore ask you to avoid the area.”

Police are to issue an update shortly,