News bulletin: Man shot dead in Toxteth identified, Government to take over City Council
🚨 The victim who died after being shot in Dingle on Tuesday night has been formally identified as 22-year-old Sam Rimmer from Bootle. Sam was on Lavrock Bank at 11.40 pm when two bikes, believed to be electric bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac and fired some shots toward the group. As a result, Sam was injured, and despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff who provided CPR at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.
👀 The Government has taken the decision to step in and take effective complete control of Liverpool City Council following the publication of a second commissioners’ report into the local authority. The council has been under scrutiny from commissioners since the first damning report was published last year. The report states: “We are not confident that the Council can progress on this journey without immediate further intervention” and estimates a stark funding gap of £98.2million at the council.
🐕 Liverpool ONE Dog Show is back in Chavasse Park on 11 September. The city’s dogs will have the opportunity to enter an array of categories, including Prettiest Pooch, Best Tricks and Rescue Dog. As well as competing for prizes, dogs can participate in short agility and behaviour training sessions.