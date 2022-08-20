Police appeal after man, 22, shot dead, Government to take over Liverpool City Council, dog show returns to the city.

🚨 The victim who died after being shot in Dingle on Tuesday night has been formally identified as 22-year-old Sam Rimmer from Bootle. Sam was on Lavrock Bank at 11.40 pm when two bikes, believed to be electric bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac and fired some shots toward the group. As a result, Sam was injured, and despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff who provided CPR at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

👀 The Government has taken the decision to step in and take effective complete control of Liverpool City Council following the publication of a second commissioners’ report into the local authority. The council has been under scrutiny from commissioners since the first damning report was published last year. The report states: “We are not confident that the Council can progress on this journey without immediate further intervention” and estimates a stark funding gap of £98.2million at the council.

