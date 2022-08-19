The 22-year-old was shot in Dingle on Tuesday night and died shortly after.

Merseyside Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Toxteth, on Tuesday night.

Sam Rimmer, 22, from Bootle, was on Lavrock Bank at 11.40pm when two motorbikes, believed to be electric bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots.

Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Merseyside Police

Sam suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was seriously injured. Despite being given CPR by emergency services at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

Detectives are seeking two suspects who were seen driving away from the shooting. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “This was a despicable attack which led to the death of a young man who had the rest of his life ahead of him. That life has tragically been cut short and his family are desperately trying to come to terms with their loss.

A general view of Lavrock Bank in Toxteth, Liverpool. Image: Google

“We need to find those responsible and I would ask members of the public who may have information which could help us bring those people to justice to put themselves in the shoes of Sam’s family and think about what they are going through and the pain this has caused them.

“Detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries and have completed house-to-house inquiries. We now have to build up an evidential picture to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident and we can’t do that without the help of the public.

“If you live in the area, or were passing through at about 11.40pm on Tuesday you may have seen something that could be vital for us and I would urge you to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you were in the Dingle and Toxteth areas and have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage please check it and let us know if you see anything, as this could be vital in putting those people before the courts and getting justice for Sam’s family.”

How to contact police