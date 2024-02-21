Headlines: Man shot in his face in St Helens, Council tax could double
🚨Merseyside Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot in the face in St Helens. At around 11.55 am on Monday morning, it was reported the man was injured at a house on Derbyshire Hill Road. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
🏠Council Tax for some Wirral home-owners is expected to double. The change will see those who own a home that is empty and unfurnished charged double Council Tax after a year. The policy is being brought in as part of Wirral Council's budget proposals for the next financial year. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
🏛️ The oldest building still standing in Merseyside is set for a major upgrade of £350,000. Birkenhead Priory was first established when its chapter house was built in 1150. The money will be spent on lighting, accessibility, and displays showing off the site's history. Full story on LiverpoolWorld