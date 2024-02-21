Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🚨Merseyside Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot in the face in St Helens. At around 11.55 am on Monday morning, it was reported the man was injured at a house on Derbyshire Hill Road. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

🏠Council Tax for some Wirral home-owners is expected to double. The change will see those who own a home that is empty and unfurnished charged double Council Tax after a year. The policy is being brought in as part of Wirral Council's budget proposals for the next financial year. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

