LDRS

A man who told a Merseyside police officer he’d “do what he wants” has been ordered to pay more than £700 for two breaches of tough rules put in place on a Wirral estate.

Christopher Brennan, 43, was charged with two breaches of a public space protection order (PSPO) that has been in place on part of the Woodchurch estate since 2022. He pleaded guilty to riding on the pavement and being part of a group, neither of which is permitted as part of the PSPO.

Brennan did not attend the hearing at Sefton Magistrates Court court today, Thursday September 18. The court heard he claimed he was not aware he was required to be in court and he now lives in Huddersfield.

Matthew Simpson, representing Wirral Council, said Merseyside Police Constable Cody was on patrol on the Woodchurch estate at 11am on January 17 this year when he saw Brennan. He said Brennan was on a bike and was told to stop, a request that was ignored and Brennan cycled away.

On January 30, the court heard PC Wilson was on foot patrol with a colleague when they passed a group “who verbally abused” the officers. The group was told to disperse and leave the area.

Mr Simpson said Brennan then began walking towards the officer and “called him a pr*** and refused to leave the area.” The court heard PC Wilson was told by Brennan “he will do what he wants.”

LDRS

Brennan was subsequently issued two penalty notices in relation to the incidents, both of which, the council said, remain unpaid. While it was acknowledged one notice was sent to the wrong address, Mr Simpson said: “At least one of them was served in person so that defence seems to fall through.”

Magistrates Alan Cooper said: “We feel this is quite serious. This order has been in place for quite some considerable amount of time.” He added that Brennan’s behaviour towards the officers including “hostile and verbal abuse” and his continued cycling in the area was not good.

Brennan was issued a total of £400 in fines, with a £300 fine for each offence reduced because of his guilty pleas. The total sum including victim surcharges and costs came to a total of £710 which, as he is in receipt of Universal Credit, will be paid back at a rate of £10 a week.

This latest prosecution for breach of the PSPO follows a crackdown by the local authority and Merseyside Police. Last month the LDRS reported how four other people on the estate had been fined more than £1,300 in total for breaching the rules of the order.

Earlier this year, Brennan was handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) at a hearing at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on May 21. This followed an earlier sentencing in relation to an incident on February 8 this year, when he used threatening and abusive words towards a police officer on Hoole Road on the Woodchurch estate.

For that offence he received a 12-month community order and was told to carry out 80 hours unpaid work. Under the terms of his CBO, Brennan cannot enter the Woodchurch estate, Park Road West in Birkenhead, and Ford Way, Salacre Lane, Ford Drive and Grafton Drive in Upton. He is also prohibited from engaging in any threatening, violent or abusive conduct.

Brennan’s CBO will run until May 21, 2028.