A man who climbed onto a roof in Blackpool town centre is now safely down and has been arrested for a second time.

The 28 year old man had climbed onto the roof of the Hounds Hill shopping centre this morning, with emergency servives on the scene and a number of roads closed.

They have now been reopened.

Police said: “Earlier this morning, we told you about an incident in Blackpool that led to a number of roads being closed in the town, and we want to bring you an update.

“At around 6am this morning, our officers responded to a report of an assault in Blackpool. Whilst dealing with the incident two female officers were assaulted, and a man made off. Thankfully, they were not seriously injured.

“Shortly after, a man made his way onto the roof of a nearby building. Our officers attended, and following negotiations, the man came down safely. The roads have since been reopened.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting a police officer, and escaping lawful custody. He remains in custody at this time.

“Thank you for your patience whilst the roads were closed, to allow us to prioritise the safety of the man and the public.”