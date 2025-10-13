Merseyrail cancellations as West Kirby line faces disruption
Merseyrail passengers face cancellations this morning.
Passengers travelling between West Kirby and Liverpool are disruption this morning (October 13), with some Merseyrail services cancelled.
In an update on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for Merseyrail said: “Due to a train fault, services on the West Kirby line face cancellations or alterations.”
The 9.36am West Kirby to Liverpool Central is cancelled, as is the 10.10am Liverpool Central to West Kirby train.
Previous disruption on the New Brighton line is now resolved.