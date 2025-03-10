The Golden Whistle Awards have once again recognised Merseyrail as the leading regional train operator.

Merseyrail has been recognised as the best-performing regional railway in the UK, winning the Golden Whistle Award for punctuality and operational excellence for the seventh year running.

The Golden Whistle Awards, organised by the Chartered Institution of Railway Operators (CIRO) in partnership with Modern Railways, celebrate excellence in railway operations, recognising train operators that deliver outstanding performance across the UK.

The Liverpool City Region’s rail operator was named the UK’s most reliable regional railway, at a ceremony which took place on Friday (March 7), at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square.

Despite the challenges caused by the introduction of the electric new fleet, the award recognises that Merseyrail has maintained its position as the most punctual regional railway in the UK, with over 600 trains running daily across 69 stations in the city region.

Speaking about the achievement, Merseyrail’s Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Dodd, said: “Winning the Golden Whistle Award for the seventh consecutive year is a huge honour and a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our entire team.

“Providing a reliable and punctual service is at the heart of what we do, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our customers.”