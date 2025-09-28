Merseyrail disruption, station closed & rail replacement buses in operation - latest service update
Train passengers will face disruption today.
Passengers travelling on Merseyrail’s Ormskirk and Headbolt Lane lines will face disruption today (Sunday, September 28) due to planned engineering works.
Trains will be running between Ormskirk and Aintree, however, only rail replacement buses will operate between Moorfields and Headbolt Lane via Aintree and Orrell Park.
Rail replacement buses will not stop at Liverpool Central or Liverpool Lime Street.
Walton station will also be closed and customers are advised to use Rice Lane.