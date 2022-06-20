The entire Merseyrail network will close down for three days with no replacement buses services as rail strikes take place across the UK.

Railway workers across the North West will take part in a huge national strike action this week, in the biggest walk-outs the country has seen in decades.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) voted in favour of strike action across Network Rail and 13 train operating companies.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last minute talks today are not expected to prevent the strikes, which are due to take place on June 21, 23, 25 and will be the largest industrial action on the railways since 1989.

Merseyrail staff are not directly involved, but the signal operators on the network are employed by Network Rail and will be taking part in the strike action.

Andy Heath, managing director at Merseyrail said: “Our network is unable to function without the support of Network Rail signalling and maintenance staff who play a critical role in the safe operation of our train services.”

A Merseyrail train in the station. Image: Shutterstock

As a result, there will be a total shutdown of Merseyrail train services on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 of June.

There will be no train services and no rail replacement buses on these strike days.

Merseyrail have warned that there will also be knock on effects on the day after each industrial action date.

On Wednesday 22 and Friday 24 June limited rail replacement buses will run until 7:00am and trains will be reintroduced from 07:00.

The mass walk outs are also set to bring a halt to 80% of the train lines across the country, which will cause huge disruption to other popular routes in and around Liverpool City Region.

Which national operators are affected?

In total, 15 train operating companies will be adversely affected by the planned strike action by railway workers.

Those whose RMT members have voted in favour of striking come from:

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

GWR

LNER

Northern

Southeastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Which Liverpool train routes will be affected?

Out of the railway companies are impacted by the planned strike action, three run routes in and around the Liverpool area: Avanti Westcoast, Northern Rail and TransPennine Express .

Here are the routes that will be affected by the train strike action:

Avanti Westcoast

Avanti Westcoast’s direct line from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston will be impacted by the strike.

All of the stops along the way will also be affected: these are: Runcorn, Crewe, Stafford, Lichfield Trent Valley, Tamworth, Nuneaton, Rugby, Northampton, Milton Keynes Central and Watford.

For more information, visit the railway’s official route map .

Northern Rail

Northern Rail runs various trains from Liverpool Lime street, Liverpool Central and Liverpool South Parkway - all of which will be negatively impacted by strike action.

Stops for these include the likes of: Manchester, Widnes, Wigan, Roby, Newton-for-Hyde, St. Helen’s and numerous others.

For a more detailed look at the Northern Rail roadmap, visit the official website and download the PDF.

TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express is often used by Liverpudlians for trips across a number of the biggest cities across the UK; all of which will be affected by strike action.

Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Northallerton, Darlington, Durham and various others major stops are on the affected Liverpool Lime Street to Newcastle route.