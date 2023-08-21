Surprising Merseyside beach named among top five coastal locations in the UK - full list
The sandy Wirral beach is described as ‘clean’ and ‘not too busy’ and is ideal for family days out.
A Merseyside coastal town and beach has been named one of the best in the UK and it’s probably not where you’d think.
The region has a number of beautiful sandy beaches, boasting stunning views and great facilities, from Crosby to West Kirby. But, Wallasey has been named superior, ranking fifth in the list of the UK’s best costal locations and beaches.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To find the seasi, outdoor specialists Millets looked at a range of factors - incuding beach reviews, water quality rating, warmest ocean water temperature and the average cost of parking - and then allocated each location a score out of 10 based on their performance in these areas.
Top five coastal locations in the UK and their main beaches
- Tynemouth - Long Sands Beach
- Weymouth - Weymouth Beach
- Poole - Canford Cliffs Beach
- Clacton-on-Sea - Clacton Beach
- Wallasey - Wallasey Beach
Wallasey came in at number five, its sandy beach having a Google rating of 4.6 out of five stars. The water quality on the beach was rated three out three, with the water temperature reaching up to 16.9 °C. The average cost of parking for up to four hours was £5.10 and the coastal town received an overall rating of 7.7 out of ten.
Reviews on Google said Wallasey Beach is ideal for a family day out and doesn’t get too busy.
- One reviewer said: “Beautiful place. Not too busy. Has a stunning lighthouse. Great for relaxing, walking and getting away from hustle and bustle.”
- Another added: “Kept clean by many volunteers who litter pick. Fab beach, plenty of parking.”
- Had an amazing time here with the family and the kids. The beach was wide and not too busy, or empty. Clean and there were paddling pools for the kids to enjoy. Great place for families to visit and have a picnic.