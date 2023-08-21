The sandy Wirral beach is described as ‘clean’ and ‘not too busy’ and is ideal for family days out.

A Merseyside coastal town and beach has been named one of the best in the UK and it’s probably not where you’d think.

The region has a number of beautiful sandy beaches, boasting stunning views and great facilities, from Crosby to West Kirby. But, Wallasey has been named superior, ranking fifth in the list of the UK’s best costal locations and beaches.

To find the seasi, outdoor specialists Millets looked at a range of factors - incuding beach reviews, water quality rating, warmest ocean water temperature and the average cost of parking - and then allocated each location a score out of 10 based on their performance in these areas.

Wallasey Beach. Photo by David Dixon, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Top five coastal locations in the UK and their main beaches

Tynemouth - Long Sands Beach Weymouth - Weymouth Beach Poole - Canford Cliffs Beach Clacton-on-Sea - Clacton Beach Wallasey - Wallasey Beach

Wallasey came in at number five, its sandy beach having a Google rating of 4.6 out of five stars. The water quality on the beach was rated three out three, with the water temperature reaching up to 16.9 °C. The average cost of parking for up to four hours was £5.10 and the coastal town received an overall rating of 7.7 out of ten.

Reviews on Google said Wallasey Beach is ideal for a family day out and doesn’t get too busy.