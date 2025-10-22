Merseyside Fire and Rescue Servi

A senior fire chief has issued a stark warning over attacks on emergency workers ahead of Bonfire Night - just days after firefighters were ambushed with fireworks.

Area manager Mark Thomas, of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said abuse of crews "will not be tolerated". It comes after a number of firefighters were forced to dodge exploding fireworks that had been launched at them by teen thugs in Wirral, Merseyside.

Crews were responding to an emergency call about a bonfire in Greenacres Park shortly after 8pm on October 6, when the incident was caught on CCTV. A gang of teenagers launched fireworks directly at them, causing three brave crew members to suffer temporary hearing loss.

Their fire engine was also damaged in the incident. Footage shows sparks flying in every direction, with bright white flashes erupting around the crew for several seconds. In another incident that came just a day later, a crew was attacked at Walton Hall Park as a log was hurled at a truck called to a bonfire.

Area manager Mark Thomas said: "We always get more calls about antisocial behaviour during the period around Bonfire Night, but these attacks on our firefighters were unusually early. I want to send a message to the individuals involved, as well as to parents and carers, that we won't tolerate these attacks."

Mr Thomas said that the three firefighters who suffered hearing loss have all now recovered - but explained that the attack could easily have resulted in more serious injuries. CCTV footage has been shared with Merseyside Police, who are investigating.

Mr Thomas said: "It's not nice. Our firefighters serve their communities on a daily basis, so to be attacked by the very people they serve is extremely hurtful. There was a clear potential for injuries in this incident - our firefighters wear PPE, but that won't stop fireworks from hitting them in the face. It's not acceptable.

"We've also noticed that local communities are becoming more and more frustrated by this type of behaviour."

He warned that such attacks could divert vital emergency crews. When asked whether attacks on firefighters are getting worse, Mr Thomas said: "It's certainly not getting any better. We hear all the excuses like 'there's nothing to do' - or people blame education or politics or society.

"But if you're prepared to pick up a firework and use it as a weapon on an emergency worker, you have to be prepared for the consequences. I'd suggest that if parents have concerns, they should find out what younger people are doing and where they're going.

"It's better that they find out in the cold light of day than at 3am in a police custody suite. I've done this job for 34 years and I know firefighters never look forward to Bonfire Night."