Established in 2002, the annual awards celebrate culinary excellence across the United Kingdom and are highly respected in the food industry.

Split into categories such as Fine Dining, Fish and Chips, Cafes and Takeaways, the Good Food Awards are free to enter, with the public casting votes for their favourites.

Also known as The Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, the award winners are decided based on food quality, service and value, and the highest accolade, The Gold Seal, is given to Good Food Award holders who have attained award status for three consecutive years or more.

Below are all of the winners in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral in the Good Food Awards' 2024/25 edition.

1 . 107 Dining Room, Heswall, Wirral 107 Dining Room was handed a Blue Ribbon award for culinary excellence in the Fine Dining category. The 'contemporary-styled dining room' serves a simple yet effective menu. | 107 Dining Room via Facebook

2 . Antonio's Bar and Grill, Knowsley Village, Knowsley Antonio's Bar and Grill was handed the Gold Seal award in the Fine Dining category. Housed in one of the former Earl of Derby Estate Cottages, the restaurant "celebrates local provisions and the rich history of Knowsley Village." | Antonio's Bar and Grill

3 . Chow's Eating House & Food Trucks, Parkgate, Wirral Chow's Eating House is a Parkgate restaurant and local food truck service offering authentic Chinese dishes. It was awarded a Blue Ribbon in the Fine Dining category. | Trip Advisor

4 . Hotbox, Rainhill Hotbox was awarded a Blue Ribbon for culinary excellence in the Takeaway category. The venue offers a range of fast food items such as wraps, smash burgers and noodles. | Hotbox