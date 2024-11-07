All Merseyside chippy, takeaway and restaurant winners at the Good Food Awards 2024

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 15:47 BST

Discover the latest Good Food Awards winners from Liverpool and Merseyside, celebrating the best in local cafes, restaurants, takeaways and chip shops.

Established in 2002, the annual awards celebrate culinary excellence across the United Kingdom and are highly respected in the food industry.

Split into categories such as Fine Dining, Fish and Chips, Cafes and Takeaways, the Good Food Awards are free to enter, with the public casting votes for their favourites.

Also known as The Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, the award winners are decided based on food quality, service and value, and the highest accolade, The Gold Seal, is given to Good Food Award holders who have attained award status for three consecutive years or more.

Below are all of the winners in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral in the Good Food Awards' 2024/25 edition.

107 Dining Room was handed a Blue Ribbon award for culinary excellence in the Fine Dining category. The 'contemporary-styled dining room' serves a simple yet effective menu.

1. 107 Dining Room, Heswall, Wirral

107 Dining Room was handed a Blue Ribbon award for culinary excellence in the Fine Dining category. The 'contemporary-styled dining room' serves a simple yet effective menu. | 107 Dining Room via Facebook

Antonio's Bar and Grill was handed the Gold Seal award in the Fine Dining category. Housed in one of the former Earl of Derby Estate Cottages, the restaurant "celebrates local provisions and the rich history of Knowsley Village."

2. Antonio's Bar and Grill, Knowsley Village, Knowsley

Antonio's Bar and Grill was handed the Gold Seal award in the Fine Dining category. Housed in one of the former Earl of Derby Estate Cottages, the restaurant "celebrates local provisions and the rich history of Knowsley Village." | Antonio's Bar and Grill

Chow's Eating House is a Parkgate restaurant and local food truck service offering authentic Chinese dishes. It was awarded a Blue Ribbon in the Fine Dining category.

3. Chow's Eating House & Food Trucks, Parkgate, Wirral

Chow's Eating House is a Parkgate restaurant and local food truck service offering authentic Chinese dishes. It was awarded a Blue Ribbon in the Fine Dining category. | Trip Advisor

Hotbox was awarded a Blue Ribbon for culinary excellence in the Takeaway category. The venue offers a range of fast food items such as wraps, smash burgers and noodles.

4. Hotbox, Rainhill

Hotbox was awarded a Blue Ribbon for culinary excellence in the Takeaway category. The venue offers a range of fast food items such as wraps, smash burgers and noodles. | Hotbox

