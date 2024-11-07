Established in 2002, the annual awards celebrate culinary excellence across the United Kingdom and are highly respected in the food industry.
Split into categories such as Fine Dining, Fish and Chips, Cafes and Takeaways, the Good Food Awards are free to enter, with the public casting votes for their favourites.
Also known as The Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, the award winners are decided based on food quality, service and value, and the highest accolade, The Gold Seal, is given to Good Food Award holders who have attained award status for three consecutive years or more.
Below are all of the winners in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral in the Good Food Awards' 2024/25 edition.
You can tell us all about your favourite restaurants by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram and TikTok.