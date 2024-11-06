15 reasons why I wholeheartedly believe Liverpool is the best city in the world

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:03 BST

Celebrate Liverpool with us as we explore the compelling reasons why it's the best city. From wonderful communities to stunning green spaces, discover what makes this city truly exceptional.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we recently launched our #LoveYour campaign, which aims to be a love letter to our wonderful city as we focus on everything from amazing pubs and top notch chippies, to the most beautiful walks and heroic people.

While we celebrate our fantastic community all year round, this latest initiative will see us passionately discuss the reasons why Liverpool is such an incredible place - and better than anywhere else.

The people, the independent businesses and the beautiful historical buildings are just some of the reasons why I love Liverpool so much and - while the list could go on forever - I have created a gallery showcasing why our city is the best of the best.

You can tell us all about what makes Liverpool so special by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.

Earlier this year, Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) was once again named best in the UK by Which? and I wholeheartedly agree. I feel very lucky to have such a lovely, efficient airport so close by and have never had a bad experience at LJLA.

1. Our airport is the best of the best

Earlier this year, Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) was once again named best in the UK by Which? and I wholeheartedly agree. I feel very lucky to have such a lovely, efficient airport so close by and have never had a bad experience at LJLA. | Peterjgerloff, CC BY-SA 4.0

While the city centre is brilliant for a day out, other parts of Liverpool are home to a number of gorgeous parks and green spaces such as Sefton Park, Croxteth Park, Calderstones Park and more. Many are free to visit and filled with local history, perfect for exploring.

2. Our beautiful green spaces

While the city centre is brilliant for a day out, other parts of Liverpool are home to a number of gorgeous parks and green spaces such as Sefton Park, Croxteth Park, Calderstones Park and more. Many are free to visit and filled with local history, perfect for exploring. | Paul - stock.adobe.com

No one can argue that Liverpool isn't beautiful and there are so many vantage points for taking lovely photographs. The waterfront is truly magical and the Liver Building is as aesthetically pleasing as it is iconic.

3. The views are incredible

No one can argue that Liverpool isn't beautiful and there are so many vantage points for taking lovely photographs. The waterfront is truly magical and the Liver Building is as aesthetically pleasing as it is iconic. | Pete - stock.adobe.com

I visit Lark Lane regularly throughout the year and always have a lovely time. Coffees and doughnuts from Doogles, vegan ice cream from Gelato, drinks at Petit Cafe or a mooch around Freida Mo's - unmatched.

4. Lark Lane is unmatched

I visit Lark Lane regularly throughout the year and always have a lovely time. Coffees and doughnuts from Doogles, vegan ice cream from Gelato, drinks at Petit Cafe or a mooch around Freida Mo's - unmatched. | Emily Bonner

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Love YourCommunityPubsWalksPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice