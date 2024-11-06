15 reasons why I wholeheartedly believe Liverpool is the best city in the world

Here at LiverpoolWorld we recently launched our #LoveYour campaign, which aims to be a love letter to our wonderful city as we focus on everything from amazing pubs and top notch chippies, to the most beautiful walks and heroic people.

While we celebrate our fantastic community all year round, this latest initiative will see us passionately discuss the reasons why Liverpool is such an incredible place - and better than anywhere else.

The people, the independent businesses and the beautiful historical buildings are just some of the reasons why I love Liverpool so much and - while the list could go on forever - I have created a gallery showcasing why our city is the best of the best.

1 . Our airport is the best of the best Earlier this year, Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) was once again named best in the UK by Which? and I wholeheartedly agree. I feel very lucky to have such a lovely, efficient airport so close by and have never had a bad experience at LJLA. | Peterjgerloff, CC BY-SA 4.0

2 . Our beautiful green spaces While the city centre is brilliant for a day out, other parts of Liverpool are home to a number of gorgeous parks and green spaces such as Sefton Park, Croxteth Park, Calderstones Park and more. Many are free to visit and filled with local history, perfect for exploring. | Paul - stock.adobe.com

3 . The views are incredible No one can argue that Liverpool isn't beautiful and there are so many vantage points for taking lovely photographs. The waterfront is truly magical and the Liver Building is as aesthetically pleasing as it is iconic. | Pete - stock.adobe.com