Merseyside Police have announced the sad death of one of their dogs and paid a heartbreaking tribute to him.

Announcing the news on their social media feed, a spokesperson for the police said that PD Brutus fell ill recently, and the vet discovered an intestinal blockage.

Although his surgery was successful, complications arose when he developed an infection, which he sadly did not recover from.

The spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of serving Police Dog (PD), Brutus

“PD Brutus joined Merseyside Police in August 2022 and quickly proved himself to be an exceptional asset to the force when he was officially licensed as a General-Purpose Dog, proudly serving alongside his dedicated handler, Constable Speck.

“Brutus’s role was demanding—tracking down offenders, locating missing persons and recovering vital property.

“Yet he carried out every task with unwavering determination and loyalty. He wasn’t just a working dog, he was a courageous protector, a trusted partner, and a beloved companion.”

They added: “One of his most notable moments came during the large-scale disturbance that shook our city in the summer of 2024.

“Amid the chaos, Brutus stood firm—shielding his handler and safeguarding our community with bravery that will never be forgotten.

“Constable Speck dedicated a huge amount of time in Brutus' development. Supporting him to deliver an exceptional standard that really did have a positive impact on tackling crime and protecting communities.PD Brutus was more than a PD, he was family.

“His bond with Constable Speck was unbreakable and his presence brought strength and comfort to all who worked with him.

“His loss is deeply felt across the department.”

Flags at the Operational Command Centre were flown at half-mast yesterday as a sign of respect and in memory of PD Brutus.