Dozens of delightful puppies and dogs are looking for permanent homes in and around Liverpool - and they would love the chance to meet you.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 wonderful canines up for adoption, including playful young pups and delightful golden oldies.
Below are 19 of the rescue centre’s residents who are desperate to find a family. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Nico - Chihuahua
Nico is a Chihuahua looking for his forever home. He will walk with dogs on walks but will need to be the only dog in the home as he likes to get over amorous! He will need any children in his new family to be over the age of 10 and he cannot live with any cats. Nico will need somebody at home for much of the day to help with his house training whilst he settles in. He is currently undergoing some investigations but may require a urinary diet in the future so this could be a potential cost to consider when applying. | Dogs Trust
2. Loki - Dachshund
Loki is a Dachshund. Loki needs a quiet home where any children are 14 and over and he can be the only pet. He has daily medication to manage breed related spinal pain and he also has minor luxating patellas. Loki is house trained and once settled in he can be left for three or four hours without worry. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Tilly - Bulldog
Tilly is a Bulldog who needs a home free from other pets and where any children are older teens. She is house trained and can be left alone for four hours. Tilly does get recurring ear infections and also has dry eye and requires regular medication. If the cost of medication would be a barrier to you adopting Tilly, we would still love to hear from you as there may be some financial support available. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Bumble - Chihuahua cross puppy
Bumble is a Chihuahua cross puppy who can live with other small and calm dogs and children around the age of eight. He will need all of his basic training and someone at home with him all day. Bumble has "cherry eye" which will be repaired in early June. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
