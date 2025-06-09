1 . Nico - Chihuahua

Nico is a Chihuahua looking for his forever home. He will walk with dogs on walks but will need to be the only dog in the home as he likes to get over amorous! He will need any children in his new family to be over the age of 10 and he cannot live with any cats. Nico will need somebody at home for much of the day to help with his house training whilst he settles in. He is currently undergoing some investigations but may require a urinary diet in the future so this could be a potential cost to consider when applying. | Dogs Trust