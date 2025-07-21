Palestine Action.

Merseyside Police reported that four individuals were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Liverpool city centre on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a small number of protesters at the regular Liverpool Friends of Palestine march were allegedly found with material supporting the campaign group Palestine Action.

These arrests were part of a wider response to protests held across the country this weekend, where more than 100 people were detained in opposition to the proscription of Palestine Action, which was declared a terrorist organisation in June.

The four arrested in Merseyside include a 74-year-old woman from Kensington, a 65-year-old man from Brighton-le-Sands, a 28-year-old man from Garston, and a 72-year-old man from Mossley Hill. All were detained on suspicion of wearing or carrying an article in support of a proscribed organisation and taken to police stations for questioning.

Demonstrations were held on Saturday in cities including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Truro, as part of a campaign organised by Defend Our Juries. The Metropolitan Police stated that 55 individuals were arrested in Parliament Square under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying placards expressing support for Palestine Action.

Police block the way of people taking part in a demonstration in central in London in support of Palestine Action.

In Manchester, Greater Manchester Police arrested 16 people on Saturday on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, all of whom remained in custody for questioning. Eight arrests also took place near Truro Cathedral in Cornwall, where a demonstration had been held in solidarity with Palestine Action.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that 17 individuals were arrested during a protest in Bristol. The government’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action followed an incident on June 20 in which two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The direct action group claimed responsibility for the incident, which police estimate caused approximately £7 million in damage. Three days later, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the group would be banned, describing the attack on the aircraft as “disgraceful” and saying the organisation had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage.”

Under the Terrorism Act 2000, the ban means that being a member of or expressing support for Palestine Action is now a criminal offence, carrying a potential sentence of up to 14 years in prison.