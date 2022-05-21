Police in Merseyside will be doing their job in style thanks to motorbikes lent to the force by Ducati and Harley Davidson.

Every year swathes of people come to Liverpool to catch the ferry over to the TT Races on the Isle of Man.

This year, the thousands of motorcyclists who make the trip will be escorted by Merseyside Police riding Harley Davidson LiveWire motorbikes and Ducati machines.

The Harley Davidson Livewire police motorbikes. Image: Harley Davidson

It is hoped the unusual machines, which were used at the COP-26 environmental summit in Glasgow last year, will spark some engagement with bikers bound for the TT races.

The LiveWire bikes are electric and travel up to 95mph with a range of 146 city miles.

The Roads Policing Unit wrote on Twitter: “Over the next few weeks we are expecting a large number of bikers to pass through Liverpool on route to the #IOMTT.

“Thanks to Ducati and Harley Davidson for loaning us some demo bikes for engagement in and around the city.”

Steve Kelly, UK marketing manager at Harley Davidson, said: “Our fleet of all-electric LiveWire motorcycles have been assisting various police forces in the UK and we’re delighted that they are helping with some of motorcycling’s biggest events.

Harley Davidson and Ducati police motorbikes. Image: @MerPolTraffic/twitter

“After featuring at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland the electric LiveWires are now helping Merseyside Police with the huge task of ensuring thousands of motorcyclists make it across the Irish Sea to the home of road racing, the Isle of Man, in time for this year’s TT races.

“Harley-Davidson has been the choice of police forces for over 100 years and we are proud to continue that link.

Police will be on the bikes over the next few weeks on the run up to the TT Race.

“The distinctive LiveWires will no doubt generate interaction with the biking community.”