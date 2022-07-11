The two marked cars crashed at traffic lights whilst racing to two separate incidents.

Two marked police cars collided at traffic lights in Tuebrook whilst racing to two separate incidents in the early hours of Monday morning.

Four officers - two police men and two police women - in the cars were taken to hopital for treatement but have since been released.

At 1.20am the two marked patrol cars were on their way to separate incidents but crashed into one another at the junction of West Derby Road and Green Lane.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that road closures will remain in place throughout the day after launching an investigation into the incident.

Four police officers were hospitalised after the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Sergeant Steve Smith from Merseyside Police’ Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into the collision and CCTV and witness enquiries are underway.

“I would ask anyone who was driving along West Derby Road in the early hours of this morning who witnessed the collision or can assist us with our investigation to contact us.