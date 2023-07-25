Register
Merseyside Police issue advice for Pride in Liverpool 2023

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

Merseyside Police have issued advice for Pride in Liverpool 2023, as the huge event is set to take over the city centre this weekend.

On Saturday July 29, thousands of visitors are set to descend on Liverpool, to enjoy the annual festivities and pride march.

Based on local feedback there will be a new approach to Pride in Liverpool, with a whole host of activities spread out across different locations. The intention is to showcase a ‘city full of pride’ designed so people can create an itinerary that suits them best, from pop-up community performances, family-friendly spaces and a diverse series of ‘fringe events’.

Police officers will be visible throughout the event, but the force believe visitors should take some simple steps to stay safe and have a great time.

Merseyside Police advice for Pride in Liverpool 2023:

  • Be aware of your surroundings and those around you.
  • Take care of your property and keep valuables close - don’t leave bags and mobile phones unattended.
  • Keep children close by as there will be large crowds.
  • If you are going to enjoy the city’s renowned pubs, bars and clubs, please do so safely. Drink responsibly, stick with your friends and plan your route home in advance.

More information about Pride in Liverpool 2023 can be found here.

