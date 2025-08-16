Merseyrail services are running smoothly across Liverpool, but a few train changes and upcoming engineering works mean commuters should plan ahead this week.

Merseyrail passengers are enjoying smooth journeys across most lines this week, with services running reliably.

However, a few temporary changes and planned engineering works are set to affect certain routes, so commuters are advised to plan ahead.

On the Hunts Cross to Ormskirk line, some trains have been cancelled or will start from alternative stations.

Specifically, the 12:21 Ormskirk to Hunts Cross service has been cancelled and the 13:21 Hunts Cross to Ormskirk service will now begin from Sandhills.

Passengers are reminded to check service updates before travelling, as schedules can change due to engineering work or other operational issues.

Despite these minor disruptions, Merseyrail continues to provide reliable and convenient transport across the Liverpool City Region.

Occasionaly, Merseyrail trains will run as semi-fast services to help restore a disrupted timetable.

This means that trains will run directly between two appointed stations, not stopping at stations in between.

For journey information, please check the Merseyrail Journey Planner on the day of your journey or follow @merseyrail on X.