All the Merseyside restaurants and shops we've already lost in 2025

1 . Viva Brazil, Liverpool

Viva Brazil was one of Liverpool’s most-loved premier eateries, amassing an excellent Google review rating of 4.4 out of five stars from more than 2,200 reviews. However, the award-winning steakhouse now closed its doors. Announcing the closure on January 4, a spokesperson for Viva Brazil said: “2025 will be the start of something new for Castle Street. We can confirm that Viva Brazil Liverpool is now closed. Watch this space for the next big restaurant announcement for Liverpool.” It will now be turned into El Gato Negro. | Viva Brazil