All the Merseyside restaurants and shops we've already lost in 2025

The closures of independent stores and eateries came as heartbreaking news for thousands of people across Liverpool and Merseyside last year and, sadly, many more businesses are following suit.
Despite being less than two weeks into 2025, several popular restaurants have already announced their closures this year as the cost-of-living crisis continues to cause difficulty for small businesses. Among them are an award-winning bistro on the Wirral, a much-loved tea shop and a city centre bar.
Take a look at the list below to see which businesses have closed their doors. Do you know about any other restaurant, pub, bar or shop closures across Liverpool? If so, let us know by emailing [email protected]
1. Viva Brazil, Liverpool
Viva Brazil was one of Liverpool’s most-loved premier eateries, amassing an excellent Google review rating of 4.4 out of five stars from more than 2,200 reviews. However, the award-winning steakhouse now closed its doors.
Announcing the closure on January 4, a spokesperson for Viva Brazil said: “2025 will be the start of something new for Castle Street. We can confirm that Viva Brazil Liverpool is now closed. Watch this space for the next big restaurant announcement for Liverpool.” It will now be turned into El Gato Negro. | Viva Brazil
2. Point Blank, Liverpool
Point Blank, a shooting bar on Castle Street, announced its closure in January after closing its doors for good just before Christmas. The site is set to be turned into a new Giggling Squid restaurant. | Point Blank
3. Burnt Truffle, Heswall
Gary Usher’s Burnt Truffle has officially closed ‘for good’ after serving the Wirral for ten years.
The Heswall restaurant opened in 2015 and quickly received rave reviews from critics and two prestigious AA rosettes. In a video shared on X on January 8, Elite Bistros owner Gary Usher said: “I need to share some news with you and unfortunately it’s not great news. I’m sat here in Burnt Truffle and we are now closed for good. | Burnt Truffle
4. Leaf, West Kirby.
Restaurant and coffee bar, Leaf, closed its doors on January 2 due to the business costs becoming 'unsustainable'. Its two Liverpool branches are unaffected. | Leaf
