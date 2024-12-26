Liverpool said goodbye to many wonderful shops and restaurants in 2024, as businesses struggled to survive in the difficult economic climate.

It really is true that ‘if you don’t use them, you lose them’ but, as people around the country faced a difficult year financially, with increased mortgage rates and inflated food prices, it seemed harder than ever for people to support their local small businesses.

The closures of independent stores and eateries came as heart breaking news for thousands of people across Liverpool this year, but they certainly won’t be forgotten and are sorely missed.

Below are 22 Liverpool shops, restaurants, bars, breweries and venues that closed their doors in 2024, with the cost of living crisis continuing to impact both independent and big businesses.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].

1 . Crazy Pedros, Liverpool Known for its pizza slices, delicious cocktails and beer pong, Crazy Pedro’s opened on Parr Street seven years ago and quickly became one of Liverpool’s top destinations for a night out. Its closure was announced in December, with it officially shutting on December 22. | Crazy Pedros

2 . TGI Friday's at New Mersey Retail Park, Speke. TGI Friday's on the New Mersey Retail Park, in Speke, was one of 35 of the chain's restaurants to close with immediate affect in October. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Pilgrim, Pilgrim Street A quaint venue below ground level, The Pilgrim, on Pilgrim Street, opened in the 1980s and was popular with students, known for its ‘old school’ charm, classic juke box consoles and local beer. It closed this summer. | Google Street View

4 . The Florist, Liverpool. Often referred to as one of Liverpool’s ‘most Instagrammable’ venues, The Florist opened on Hardman Street in 2018 and quickly became known for its beautiful interior. Housed in the former Royal School for the Blind, the restaurant and bar featured a fantastic floral display adorning the entrance to the Grade II Listed building. It closed in October. | The Florist