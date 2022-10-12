The St Helens school raised over £1,000 for a cancer charity.

A range of homemade cakes were on display at Rainford High’s coffee morning.

The whole school community at Rainford High, recently came together for a Macmillan Coffee Morning to honour staff member, Helen Quinn, who passed away last year.

Helen, who was a senior learning assistant at the school, was loved by students and fellow members of staff. She worked at the school for 16 years and worked closely with the student council and young carers who required extra support.

The coffee morning was held in memory of Helen, and it gave everyone an opportunity to remember her in their own personal way, whilst raising money for a worthy cause.

Taking place in the school’s quad, tables were filled with scrumptious homemade cakes and snacks that children and staff could purchase.

Students and staff at Rainford High baked cakes for the coffee morning.

Staff made cakes in a ‘bake off’ style event that Helen’s son and daughter were invited to judge. These were then sold to staff members with students being able to purchase donuts from their house captains.

In just one day, the school raised over £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Director of business and finance, Alex Marsh, coordinated the event. She said: “Helen was an incredible attribute to the school, and she has made a lasting memory on our children and staff. It was without question that this year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning was held in her memory.

“I would like to thank the school’s house captains, led by Andy Skerry, student leadership lead, for their support in organising the event.