A Sefton secondary school is in the running for a prestigious accolade at the ‘Oscars of education’.

The annual TES Schools Awards celebrate the best in the education industry across the UK, presenting awards in 21 categories, from ‘Primary School of the Year’ to ‘Best Use of Technology’.

Maricourt Catholic High School in Maghull is up for the ‘Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year’ award, after being shortlisted by a panel of expert judges. Up against seven other schools for the accolade, the secondary school and sixth form centre focuses on providing ‘outstanding emotional and spiritual support’ to pupils.

Elsewhere in Merseyside, Oak Trees Multi Academy Trust has been shortlisted for ‘Trust Team of the Year’, which is awarded to Trusts with ten schools or more. The Wirral-based Trust looks after 12 local schools, including Irby Primary School, Brackenwood Junior School and Hilbre High School.