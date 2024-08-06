Ben Dickinson has just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024. Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where he immersed himself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Ben 22 said ‘’ I’ve been part of the host team here at Roverway, supporting and welcoming the world to the site. This is my first international Scout volunteering role and I’m so proud to represent the UK. I’ve been working with Scouts from around the world and it’s so inspiring.’’

Chief Scout, Bear Gryllswished Ben well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Ben who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others’