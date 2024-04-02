Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beautiful coastal enclave in Merseyside has retained its title as one of the poshest villages to live in the UK, despite residents suffering a major setback in the last month.

Using research provided by estate agents Savills, The Telegraph has revealed the 48 most desirable villages in the country, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

Hightown, on the Sefton coast, has made the list for the third year in a row after being described as a place where residents can enjoy seaside living without being too far out from everything the city has to offer.

“Just 10 miles from Liverpool, commuters can work in the city and retreat to the coast where there are sandy and shingle stretches, dunes and wetlands teaming with wildlife such as natterjack toads,” The Telegraph explains. “The nearby Sefton Coastal Path provides views of sprawling farmland and coastal vistas. Locals hole up in the Pheasant Inn.”

Average house prices in Hightown

Hightown sits on the coast and is surrounded by fields. Image: Google

The ‘quaint’ coastal village has a population of around 2,000 and sits between Formby and Crosby. It has a mixture of new builds and character properties, with an eye-watering average house price of £390,654.

The majority of sales in Hightown during the last year were detached properties, selling for an average price of £434,000, according to Rightmove. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £285,833, with terraced properties fetching £315,000. Overall, sold prices over the last year were 28% up on the previous year and 5% up on the 2021 peak of £372,881.

Pubs and grub in Hightown

The Hightown Pub and Kitchen re-opened in 2020 following a major refurbishment and was nominated for two accolades at the Great British Pub Awards 2023. Image: The Hightown Pub and Kitchen/Google

The main pub in village unexpectedly closed down on March 8. The Hightown Pub and Kitchen had a major refurbishment in 2020 and was nominated for two accolades at the Great British Pub Awards 2023: Best Pub for Entertainment and Best Pub for Families.

The closure of the pub has been a big blow to the community, with residents taking to social media to voice their frustrations. Facebook user, Loz Johnson said: "So gutted about this. Had the best leaving do and many summer nights here. Such lovely staff too." With user Ruth Gray, commenting: "So sorry! Only just discovered this pub on walks and we were so impressed. Such a shame we can't return."

A spokesperson for the family-run pub said: "It’s with a heavy heart we send this message ... with the current climate of the hospitality industry worsening and the cost of living doing the same. We have made the difficult decision to close our doors."

The only pub in the area is now The Pheasant Inn, but that is located on the very outskirts of Hightown and is a fair trek down a country lane. However, it was named as one of the best gastropubs in the UK and has stunning log fires, a garden and a variety of cask ales.

Transport links to the city

It’s easier to get to Liverpool via Merseyrail’s Northern line service, giving residents the option to work in the city, and retreat home. Services run every 15 minutes into Liverpool Central station. There is only one road in and out of Hightown but it is only a 30 minute drive from the city centre, depending on traffic.

Things to do in Hightown

River Alt at Hightown, Merseyside. Peter/stock.adobe

The Blundellsands Sailing Club in Hightown on the River Alt, has a clubhouse, boat yard, slipway and moorings on the river. The club welcomes novices and those experienced in sailing. Flocks of migrant geese visit the area and herons feed at the River Alt’s edge at low water. The club says members have occasionally seen Kingfishers.

Sefton Coastal Path is great for a relaxing walk with family or friends. and the path can lead you from Hightown to Crosby, perfect for a day at the beach. The Hightown Club, established in 1907, offers a variety of sports including cricket, tennis, rugby and squash and also has a function room for hire.

For shopping, there are a limited number of stores, however there is a newsagent, post office and pharmacy. As Halloween approaches, a day out at Hightown Pumpkin Patch is a great choice for the family, opening from October 1 to October 31.

History of Hightown

Historically part of the estate of the Blundell family of Little Crosby, archives from Sefton Libraries show that Hightown beach is the site of a former wartime military base known as Fort Crosby.