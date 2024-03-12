Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The coastal enclave of Hightown was recently named among the poshest villages to live in the country yet is still suffering from the ongoing cost of living crisis as the Hightown Pub and Kitchen has had to close its doors. The only pub in the village, it was re-opened in 2020 following a major refurbishment and as a result it was nominated for two accolades at the Great British Pub Awards 2023: Best Pub for Entertainment and Best Pub for Families. The sudden closure was announced on March 8, with no prior warning.

Hightown was recognised on The Telegraph ’s poshest village list after a study by estate agents Savills examined factors such as highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

The average house price in Hightown was found to be £299,304 and its close proximity to Liverpool, being only 10 miles away, means residents can commute to the city for work. Its coastal location is also part of its desirability, as well as the nearby salt marsh and dunes which are perfect for nature lovers. The closure of the pub has been a big blow to the community, with residents taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

Facebook user, Loz Johnson said: "So gutted about this. Had the best leaving do and many summer nights here. Such lovely staff too." With user Ruth Gray, commenting: "So sorry! Only just discovered this pub on walks and we were so impressed. Such a shame we can't return."

The closure of the pub echoes a trend of local businesses being forced to shut down as a result of the cost of living crisis and larger chains having more competitive pricing. The lack of any pubs now in the village will mean there is a gap in the market that will need filling.

The Hightown Pub and Kitchen re-opened in 2020 following a major refurbishment and was nominated for two accolades at the Great British Pub Awards 2023.

A spokesperson for the family-run pub said: "It’s with a heavy heart we send this message ... with the current climate of the hospitality industry worsening and the cost of living doing the same. We have made the difficult decision to close our doors.

