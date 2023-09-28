Merseyside Wilko to reopen as Poundland store this week

Two Merseyside stores were rescued by Poundland’s owners following the first wave of Wilko closures.

A former Wilko store in Merseyside is set to re-open this week under Poundland branding.

Pepco Group, which owns Poundland in the UK, acquired the leases of 71 Wilko stores earlier this month - including the Southport and Ellesmere Port branches - after Wilko collapsed into administration.

The retail giant says it aims to convert all of the Wilko stores it bought into Poundland shops and have them open by the end 2023.

On Saturday, September 30, the first ten sites will open as Poundland stores - including the London Road shop in Southport. Poundland said they are “not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in these stores” but have “moved quickly to get them open.”

They added that Wilko employees are being given priority when applying for new jobs at Poundland. Included in the deal are the Southport and Ellesmere Port Wilko stores.

Full list of former Wilko sites opening as Poundland stores this weekend