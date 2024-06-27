Exceptional Merseyside Women of the Year finalists celebrated ahead of glittering awards ceremony
The 20 finalists for the Merseyside Women of the Year Awards 2024 have been recognised for their work supporting and improving the lives of people in Merseyside and beyond.
Awards Director Ellie Kerr told LiverpoolWorld: "Everybody’s welcome from every single sector of the community and from everywhere because that’s where women should be, everywhere."
The annual celebration of exceptional women from across the region takes place at the Crowne Plaza on Friday, 28th June, with Pauline Daniels hosting the event.
The overall Merseyside Woman of the Year will be selected from all finalists, following a public vote (contributing 50% of the overall score) and being marked by the organisation'ss judging panel against its criteria, contributing the remaining 50% of the final score.
As well as the overall winner, the finalists, who hail from Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, compete in categories including community leader, entrepreneur and social impact.
The finalists are:
● Abby Younis (Sefton) - Women Conquering Cancer
● Adele Connah (Liverpool) - Cancer survivor and creator of' ‘healing basket'’
● Amanda Unsworth (Wirral) - Trinity Logistics
● Claire Morgans (Sefton) - YKids
● Donna Scully (Liverpool) - Carpenters Group
● Ema Quinn (Liverpool) - Choir With No Name Liverpool
● Emily McChrystal (Halton) - Restless Development
● Jacqui McAssey (Liverpool) - GIRLFANS
● Jayne Hughes (Wirral) - Amy and Friends
● Jen Deeney (Liverpool) - LiverpoolWomen'ss Neonatal Partnership
● Joanne Henney (Sefton) - Nugent
● Kate Martinez (Liverpool) - Sefton Park Palm House
● Katie Gordon-Orr - (Liverpool) - Fighting to be Heard
● Keira Vogel (Liverpool) - Senate Group
● Leanne Hobin (St Helens) - Merseyside Police & St Helens Bees Netball Club
● Lynne Akwei-Howe (Wirral) - Crea8ing Community
● Merfat Musleh (Liverpool) - Savera UK
● Paula Thompson (Knowsley) - Spectrum Connect CIC
● Serena Silcock-Prince (Sefton) - Silcock Leisure Group
● Tracey Roberts (Knowsley) - The Jade L Roberts Project
