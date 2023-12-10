Register
Merseytravel to offer free bus journeys on Christmas Day - full list of free bus services

Stagecoach will once again run free bus services on Christmas Day, on behalf of Merseytravel.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Dec 2023, 15:29 GMT
Merseytravel are once again providing free bus travel on Christmas Day, with certain Stagecoach services running.

Arriva has confirmed that none of their bus services will run Christmas day, however, limited services will operate on Boxing Day.

Full details of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day services around the Liverpool City Region can be found below.

Christmas Eve bus services around the Liverpool City Region

Arriva and Stagecoach will operate a normal Sunday service until approximately 6.00pm when buses will begin to run in.

- Night buses return for Liverpool and Wirral.

- Christmas train services around Merseyside.

Free Christmas Day 2023 bus services around the Liverpool City Region

  • 10A: Liverpool - Page Moss - Whiston - St Helens.
  • 12A: Liverpool - West Derby - Stockbridge Village - Huyton.
  • 21A: Liverpool - Fazakerley - Tower Hill - Fazakerley - Liverpool.
  • 44: Formby - Southport - Crossens.
  • 62A: Crosby - Bootle - Aintree University Hospital
  • 102: Broadgreen Hospital - Croxteth - Aintree University Hospital
  • 201: Liverpool - Royal Liverpool Hospital - Speke
  • 410: New Brighton - Birkenhead - Clatterbridge Hospital
  • H1: Mill Park - Arrowe Park - New Brighton (both directions)
  • H2: St Helens - Whiston Hospital - St Helens

The full timetables can be found here.

Boxing Day bus services around the Liverpool City Region

Arriva will generally operate no services, except for special timetables on services 10b, 12, 13, 26, 27, 56, 58a, 166, 188, 201 and 204.

Reduced timetables will operate on Stagecoach services 1/X1, 10A, 14A, 17/17A, 19, 20, 21, 31/32/33, 41/42, 53, 82, 86, 471/472 & A1 Amazon.

