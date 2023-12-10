Stagecoach will once again run free bus services on Christmas Day, on behalf of Merseytravel.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Merseytravel are once again providing free bus travel on Christmas Day, with certain Stagecoach services running.

Arriva has confirmed that none of their bus services will run Christmas day, however, limited services will operate on Boxing Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full details of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day services around the Liverpool City Region can be found below.

Christmas Eve bus services around the Liverpool City Region

Arriva and Stagecoach will operate a normal Sunday service until approximately 6.00pm when buses will begin to run in.

Free Christmas Day 2023 bus services around the Liverpool City Region

10A : Liverpool - Page Moss - Whiston - St Helens.

: Liverpool - Page Moss - Whiston - St Helens. 12A: Liverpool - West Derby - Stockbridge Village - Huyton.

Liverpool - West Derby - Stockbridge Village - Huyton. 21A : Liverpool - Fazakerley - Tower Hill - Fazakerley - Liverpool.

: Liverpool - Fazakerley - Tower Hill - Fazakerley - Liverpool. 44: Formby - Southport - Crossens.

Formby - Southport - Crossens. 62A: Crosby - Bootle - Aintree University Hospital

Crosby - Bootle - Aintree University Hospital 102: Broadgreen Hospital - Croxteth - Aintree University Hospital

Broadgreen Hospital - Croxteth - Aintree University Hospital 201: Liverpool - Royal Liverpool Hospital - Speke

Liverpool - Royal Liverpool Hospital - Speke 410: New Brighton - Birkenhead - Clatterbridge Hospital

New Brighton - Birkenhead - Clatterbridge Hospital H1: Mill Park - Arrowe Park - New Brighton (both directions)

Mill Park - Arrowe Park - New Brighton (both directions) H2: St Helens - Whiston Hospital - St Helens

The full timetables can be found here.

Boxing Day bus services around the Liverpool City Region

Arriva will generally operate no services, except for special timetables on services 10b, 12, 13, 26, 27, 56, 58a, 166, 188, 201 and 204.