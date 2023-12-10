Merseytravel to offer free bus journeys on Christmas Day - full list of free bus services
Stagecoach will once again run free bus services on Christmas Day, on behalf of Merseytravel.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Merseytravel are once again providing free bus travel on Christmas Day, with certain Stagecoach services running.
Arriva has confirmed that none of their bus services will run Christmas day, however, limited services will operate on Boxing Day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Full details of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day services around the Liverpool City Region can be found below.
Christmas Eve bus services around the Liverpool City Region
Arriva and Stagecoach will operate a normal Sunday service until approximately 6.00pm when buses will begin to run in.
Free Christmas Day 2023 bus services around the Liverpool City Region
- 10A: Liverpool - Page Moss - Whiston - St Helens.
- 12A: Liverpool - West Derby - Stockbridge Village - Huyton.
- 21A: Liverpool - Fazakerley - Tower Hill - Fazakerley - Liverpool.
- 44: Formby - Southport - Crossens.
- 62A: Crosby - Bootle - Aintree University Hospital
- 102: Broadgreen Hospital - Croxteth - Aintree University Hospital
- 201: Liverpool - Royal Liverpool Hospital - Speke
- 410: New Brighton - Birkenhead - Clatterbridge Hospital
- H1: Mill Park - Arrowe Park - New Brighton (both directions)
- H2: St Helens - Whiston Hospital - St Helens
The full timetables can be found here.
Boxing Day bus services around the Liverpool City Region
Arriva will generally operate no services, except for special timetables on services 10b, 12, 13, 26, 27, 56, 58a, 166, 188, 201 and 204.
Reduced timetables will operate on Stagecoach services 1/X1, 10A, 14A, 17/17A, 19, 20, 21, 31/32/33, 41/42, 53, 82, 86, 471/472 & A1 Amazon.